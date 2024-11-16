Obituary: Agnes Verna Greenwell, 95, New Haven

Agnes Verna Greenwell, 95, of New Haven, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 at her home. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice and her caregivers for their care and support.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Ballard and Mary Leona “Tootsie” Metcalfe; her loving husband, Billy Greenwell; one son, Bryan Greenwell; one sister, Norma Lou Ball Ballard; three brothers, Harold Metcalfe, Joseph Thurman Metcalfe and Kenneth Metcalfe; and one grandson, Trenton Greenwell.

She is survived by nine daughters, Marlene Harrell (Wayne), Debbie Moore (Jimmy), Jennifer Smith (Joe), Charlotte Scott (Travis), Carla Hardin (Steven), Barbara Woods (Don), Susan Greenwell, Laura Anne Ice (Bobby), and Kaye Lanham (Mike); four sons, Ed Greenwell, Bruce Greenwell, Scott Greenwell (LeAnn) and Todd (Angie) Greenwell; 22 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, and after 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to Hospice of Nelson County or the Ronald McDonald House.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

