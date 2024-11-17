Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 15-16, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Nov. 15, 2024

Aldana-Siftontes Riander, 22, Louisville, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; failure to signal; wanton endangerment, second-degree; no insurance card; improper passing, no seat belts. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:37 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sidney Neal Donahue, 27, Loretto, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 12:39 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Lee Roark, 39, Chaplin, serving parole violation warrant. No bond. Booked at 3:18 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zackary Hunter Stahl, 36, Bowlng Green, contempt of court (2 counts). Bond total is $20,000 cash. Booked at 5:38 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

James Robert McGee, 46, Shelbyville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5:53 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Eugene Beavers, 85, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition — all others, $1,000 or more. No bond. Booked at 6:05 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

Barry Michael Gash, 59, Bagdad, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 or more. No bond. Booked at 6:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

James Dean Smith, 60, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drug/etc. No bond. Booked at 7:03 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Jail.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024

Richard Allen Young, 45, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond. Booked at 4:36 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Lee Miller Jr., 23, Radcliff, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting is $250 cash. Booked at 8:04 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-