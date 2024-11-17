Obituary: Raymond Lee Roddewig, 80, Bardstown

Raymond Lee Roddewig, 80, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Louisville. He grew up in Bettendorf, Iowa, but spent the majority of his life in Cortland, Ohio where he worked for Packard Electric/Delphi Motors. He was a dedicated employee for more than 30 years.

In his younger years, he attended Iowa State University, where he graduated with a degree in economics. He was a proud member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. It was there he made lasting friendships with his fraternity brothers that would see him through the rest of his earthly life.

He was also a lifelong member of the Catholic Church and a member of the National Guard, the Cortland Moose Lodge, and the Cortland Jaycees. In his adult life, Ray spent decades using his “larger than life” personality to coach his three children on their softball and baseball teams, where he taught his players to be tough, resilient, and that “it never rains on a baseball field,” lessons they carry with them to this day.

He was dedicated to each of them and used tough love, a commanding voice, and a knowledge of the game to train them right and impact them all in a variety of lasting ways. He was an avid sports fan, but especially cheered for his Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Browns, and any event in which Iowa State was competing.

But perhaps his favorite sport to take part in was flirting with the nurses and staff at Landmark of Bardstown, where he spent his final years. The friends he made at Landmark will miss him wheeling his way around the place making them all laugh, and they will be telling “Ray” stories for many years to come.

His family is extremely grateful to the staff and everyone at Landmark for providing such care, comfort and love to he and Carrie over the past two and a half years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcella and Lee Roddewig of Iowa.

He is survived by one daughter, Carrie Ann Gary (Paul Rowan); two sons, Brian Roddewig and AJ (Brittany) Roddewig; and two grandsons, Easton Roddewig and Elliott Roddewig.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mount Washington.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at the church.

Memorial gifts in his memory are suggested to be made to the Bullitt County Animal Shelter Fund at East Bullitt Animal Clinic, 10774 Hwy 44 East, Mt. Washington, KY 40047.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

