Obituary: Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Stultz Burr, 77, Bardstown

Elizabeth “Libby” Stultz Burr, 77, of Bardstown, died peacefully at her home surrounded by family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, educator, and mentor. She was born Nov. 20, 1946, in Stone.

She lived a life dedicated to education, service, and building meaningful relationships.

ELIZABETH “LIBBY” STULTZ BURR

She graduated from Belfry High School in 1964 before earning her bachelor’s degree in education from Eastern Kentucky University (’68), and a master’s degree in education from Western Kentucky University (’73). She began her teaching career in 1968 at Bardstown High School, where she worked for 31 years, influencing generations of students with her dedication and passion.

During her time at Bardstown High School Libby was the head cheerleading coach for 28 years and the head girls’ track coach for 15 years. She was a pillar in the cheerleading community, serving on the Board of Directors for KAPOS and earning numerous accolades, including the 1991 Kentucky Cheerleading Coach of the Year and 1992 National Cheerleading Coach of the Year. She was affectionately known for her impact on “Libby’s girls,” a term lovingly used by the many cheerleaders and athletes whose lives she shaped. Her mentorship extended far beyond high school, forging lifelong friendships with her students.

A decorated coach and educator, her achievements include inductions into the Belfry High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Bardstown High School Athletic Hall of Fame, 5th Region Athletic Directors Hall of Fame, and the prestigious Dawahares KHSAA Hall of Fame.

She was a devoted member of the Bardstown United Methodist Church, where her faith and compassion guided her life.

Her remarkable legacy of love, mentorship, and dedication will live on in the countless lives she touched. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Willis and Bessie Mae Stultz; one brother, Jim Stultz; one sister-in-law, Bo Stanley Stultz; and one brother-in-law, Frank Langford.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Ben Burr; one daughter, Amy (Rob) Farrell of Bardstown; one son, John (Kristin) Burr of St. Louis, Mo.; one sister, Mary Jo Langford of Aiken, S.C.; one brother, Bob Stultz of Strawberry Plains, Tenn.; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Farley Stultz of Powder Springs, Ga.; five cherished grandchildren, Robert Joseph Farrell V, Benjamin Burr Farrell, John Dean Farrell, Cameron Fleming Burr, and Julia Elizabeth Burr; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In honor of her legacy, her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Stone Heritage Foundation, Bardstown United Methodist Church, or the Lindsey Wilson College Ben & Libby Burr Endowed Scholarship Fund.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Bardstown United Methodist Church with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Pastor Phil Bradley officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, and 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-