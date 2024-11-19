Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Reid, 86, Bardstown

Robert “Bob” Reid, 86, of Bardstown, died peacefully Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. He was born June 6, 1938, in Pittsburgh. He was a very proud Asbury University graduate. He spent all his time and energy spreading God’s word through Blessed Hope Ministry, he continued spreading the word in his final days.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Elaine Reid of Bardstown; one daughter, Stacey Donahue of Pittsburgh; three sons, Garrett (Peggy) Reid and Frederick (Alexis) Landram, both of Pittsburgh, and Scott (Missy) Landram, of Bardstown; one sister, Nancy Zorich of Pittsburgh; and a quiver full of treasured grandchildren.

The graveside service is 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at Lebanon National Cemetery with military honors. Daniel Veteto is officiating.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

