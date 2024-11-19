Obituary: Donna Kay Houghlin, 82, Taylorsville
Donna Kay Houghlin, 82, of Taylorsville, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at her home. She was born Oct. 22, 1942, in Louisville to the late Robert H “Bob” and Mary Ella Snider-Brown.
She was a retired employee of the Spencer County Insurance Agency. She was a a former Spencer County treasurer, a former employee of Seven County Services, a homemaker, and a member of the First Baptist Church of Taylorsville.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Kim Pfeiffer and Carol Curtsinger for the wonderful care that they gave Donna over the last year and a half.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Houghlin; one brother, Kenny Brown; and one grandson, Tyler Shelburne.
She is survived by one daughter, Denise (Billy) Shelburne of Taylorsville; one son, Brian (Lisa) Houghlin of Prospect; and four grandchildren, Garrett Shelburne, Sam Owen, Brooks Owen, and Lucy Owen.
A private service will be held at Valley Cemetery Chapel with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating.
A public celebration of her life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at the Taylorsville Community Church with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating followed by lunch.
The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.
-30-