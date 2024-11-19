Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 17-18, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024

Matthew Corey Bartley, 28, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:21 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Tyler Shepherd, 27, Cox’s Creek, speeding, 17 mph over speed limit; no seat belts; reckless driving; no registration plates; no insurance; possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 3:07 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Isiah Isreal Madden, 25, Bardstown, obstructing governmental operations; alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; terroristic threatening; menacing. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 5:04 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hunter Dewayne Burgin, 19, Cox’s Creek, criminal mischief, second-degree; one headlight; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; possession of open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle; acquired pdroperty from income from trafficking in controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; no seat belts. Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 5:11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Scott Miller, 48, New Haven, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $2,240 cash. Booked at 10:23 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Christina Neil Downs, 37, Bardstown, speeding, 11 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession controlled substance first-degree (cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond total is $3,500 cash. Booked at 1:16 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, Nov. 18, 2024

Jessica Danielle Hutchins, 29, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $263 cash. Booked at 12:08 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brittney Shasaray Bolewarre, 30, Louisville, assault, first-debree, domestic violence; wanton endangerment, first-degree; operating on a suspended license; excessive windshield tinting; following another vehicle too closely; improper display of registration plates; no registration plates. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 10:55 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Scott Jewell, 58, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 1:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Connie Bernice Shelburne, 56, New Haven, one headlight; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no insurance card; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating on a suspended licesne; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. No bond. Booked at 7:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-