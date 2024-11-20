Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024

Rodney Brian Porter, 48, Lebanon, contempt of court. Bond is $30,014.84 cash. Booked at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Patricia Gail McElvain, 53, Bloomfield, non-payment of court costs, fees or fine. Bond is $343 cash. Booked at 2:58 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexis Dezahrae Smallwood, 26, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (dating violence) minor injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jackson Thomas Liggett, 20, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Levon Thomas, 50, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

David Lee Ford, 44, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal mischief, second-degree; failure to appear (2 counts); no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; operating on a suspended license; no insurance. Bond total is $1,510 cash. Booked at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Lynn Newton, 39, Lebanon Junction, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond. Booked at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-