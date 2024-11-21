Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024

Chris Anthony Smothers, 43, Bradford, driving on a DUI suspended license. Released on recognizance. Booked at 2:52 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Martin Alex Gonzalez-Lopez Jr., 34, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dawn Marie White, 26, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:34 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tara Lee Seward, 34, New Haven, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $300 cash. Booked at 10:59 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mike Ronald Evans, 44, Springfield, contempt of court. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Ouckie Jermaine Hughes, 41, Louisville, trafficking in controlled substance (4 or more grams cocaine); fleeing or evading police, third-degree; trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree (fewer than 20 drug units of an unspecified drug); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; no seat belts; disregarding stop sign; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Scott Webb, 51, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, by Nelson Circuit Court.

John Christopher Schroll, 32, Taylorsville, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Justin Lee Foss, 34, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Mark Anthony Vittitow, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $200 cash. Booked at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-