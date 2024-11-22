Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

Justin Matthew Parrish, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 9:52 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Wesley Allen Haysley, 38, Louisville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 10:02 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Devin Michael Brown, 29, Homeless, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). No bond. Booked at 12:31 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Jerome Headspeth, 38, Homeless, probation violation (for felony offense); escape, second-degreee; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; theft by failure to make required disposition of property. Bond is $1,500 cash. Booked at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Katelyn Raeann Rogers, 27, Bloomfield, human trafficking – forced labor; criminal abuse, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence; tampering with a witness. Bond is a percentage of $30,000. Booked at 6:53 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-