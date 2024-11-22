Obituary: Anna ‘Annie’ Stump Crouch, 65, Bardstown

Anna “Annie” Stump Crouch, 65, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin.

She was a breast cancer survivor. She was a former flagger for Mago and Rose Construction. She enjoyed being around friends and family. She was the life of the party, and loved by all that knew her.

ANNA “ANNIE” STUMP CROUCH

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Lee Stump; her mother, Barbara Bishop; and one sister, Betty Kay Walker.

She is survived by one daughter, Misty Jo Yocum; one brother, Ricky Joe Stump; two grandchildren, Logan Stump and Emily (Joe Downs) Johnson; and a special pet, Spot.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home, with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made towards the service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

