Obituary: Doris Ellen Cornish, 84, Chaplin

Doris Ellen Cornish, 84, of Chaplin, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at Signature Health Care of Spencer County in Taylorsville. She was born Oct. 3, 1940, in Anderson County to the late Otis and Ruby Wells Drury.

DORIS ELLEN CORNISH

She was a homemaker, she loved to garden read, raise flowers and take care of her animals. She loved to play rummy and was devoted to her family. She was a member of the Fairview Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Cornish; one daughter, Lorrie Cornish Curtsinger; one sister, Roxie Carey; two brothers, Gerald Drury and Darrell DeWayne Drury; three grandchildren, Ashley, Jenny and Davis Spencer; and one great-grandchild, Haley Speer.

She is survived by four daughters, Sheila (Jimmy) Moffett and Myrna (Steve) Cambron, both of Taylorsville, Phyllis Boiln of Chaplin, and Sandra (John) Spencer of Willisburg; three sisters, Brenda Peach, Sharon Bickers and Judy (Joe) Durr, all of Willisburg; one brother, Gary Drury of Bardstown; 19 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Winfred Hagerman officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-