Obituary: Betty Louise Crepps, 84, Bardstown

Betty Louise Crepps, 84, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Feb. 28, 1940, in Willisburg to the late Ezra and Sarah Lee Hill Hardin.

She was affectionately known as “Granny.” She was a homemaker that enjoyed flowers, sewing, baking, and was famous for her banana bread that she constantly gave to others. Most importantly and dear to her heart was spending time with her family. She was a member of St Gregory the Great Catholic Church, a former member of the Altar Society, and a longtime PTA member.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Aline Hardin Owens, Albert Lee Hardin, James Wilson Hardin, Cecil Agnew Hardin, and an infant brother; and one daughter-in-law, Ann Crepps.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert “Bobby” Crepps; three daughters, Kathy (Gary) Fields of Cox’s Creek, Rhonda (Jack) Spring of Lexington, and Alma (David) Howard of Alexandria; three sons, David (Michelle) Crepps, Steve (Sharon) Crepps and William “Beep” (Michelle) Crepps, all of Cox’s Creek; 19 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at St Gregory the Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home and a 7 p.m. prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

