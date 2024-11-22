Obituary: Vanessa Dawn Whitson, 54, Bardstown

Vanessa Dawn Whitson, 54, of Barstown, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at her home. She was born June 6, 1970, in Bardstown to the late Troy Ray and Margaret Ann Bartley Whitson.

She was a 32-year employee of Heaven Hill Distillery, where she worked in the bottling house. She was an avid U of L fan and loved her cats, Lucy & Rose. She was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Stacy Whitson.

She is survived by three brothers, Billy (Debbie) Whitson of Bloomfield, Tim Whitson and Dwaine Whitson, both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

In honoring Vanessa’s wishes, cremation was chosen. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-