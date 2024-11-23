Obituary: Sandra Kay Cobble, 75, Bloomfield

Sandra Kay Cobble, 75, of Bloomfield, died at Flaget Memorial Hospital on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. She was born June 9,1949, to the late Robert “Bob” and Dora Bishop Hahn.

SANDRA KAY COBBLE

She was a retired teacher for the Nelson County Board of Education. She also was a retired nurse for Drs. Hedren & Lockett. She was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Cobble; one son, Robbie Cobble; and one sister, Lois Glasscoe.

She is survived by one son, Joey (Misty) Cobble of Bloomfield; one brother-in-law, Jerry Parrott of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Logan Cobble and Mariah Cobble, both of Bloomfield; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024 at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Eddie Hall officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-