Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 21-22, 2024 By admin

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

DeShawn Montez Puryear, 48, Louisville, wanton endangerment, first-degree (police officer); fleeing or evading police, second-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing or evading police, first-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $15,000 cash. Booked at 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Anthony White, 48, Lawrenceburg, failure to appear. Surety is $5,000. Booked at 11:09 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Caitlyn Nicole Lewis, 29, Shepherdsville, fairlure to appear. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 12:34 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Leslie Danielle Thompson, 41, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 4:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Christopher Quinlan, 38, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $134 cash. Booked at 6:42 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024

John David Mattingly, 24, Bardstown, disregarding stop sign; failure to signal; reckless driving; no insurance card; no registration receipt; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Released on recognizance. Booked at 4:38 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-