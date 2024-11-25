Obituary: Jane Margaret Holmes, 60, Cox’s Creek

Jane Margaret Holmes, 60, of Coxs Creek, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. She was born in Woodbury, N.J., on April 20, 1964, to the late Edward and Ethel “Osborn” Coates.

JANE MARGARET HOLMES

She was a born again believer in Jesus Christ. She attended Vision Valley Baptist Church and was also a member of the new True Words Baptist Church. She loved all animals, but horses were her favorite.

In her youth, she enjoyed being outdoors hiking and playing softball. She loved spending time with family and being with her grandkids. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who know her.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her loving husband, Goddard Holmes; children,

one daughter, Rachel Walls (Caleb); three sons, Joshua Holmes, Adam Holmes (Helen) and Nathan Holmes (Milana); three brothers, Eddie Coates, Dave Coates (Raquel) and Dan Coates; six grandchildren, Gabriel, Theodore, Micah, Josef, Abram, Aviah and one on the way; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in the chapel of Vision Valley Baptist Church in Mount Washington with burial in the New Salem Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at the church.

-30-