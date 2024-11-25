Obituary: Pauline Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Johnson, 54, Bardstown

Pauline Elizabeth “Beth” Johnson, 54, of Bardstown, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at her son’s home in Radcliff.

PAULINE ELIZABETH “BETH” JOHNSON

She was a member of Botland Christian Church. Her selflessness was evident in the way she lived her life but above all, she cherished the time spent with her grandchildren who were the joy of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Lois Johnson; and one brother, Wayne Johnson.

Survivors include one daughter, Brittany Johnson; one son, Rusty Johnson; one brother, Donnie Johnson; six grandchildren, Nylah, Axel, Layla, Hunter, Noah, Isaac; and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation and the funeral was Friday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.

