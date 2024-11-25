Obituary: Kenneth Eugene Sanders, 50, Cox’s Creek

Kenneth Eugene Sanders, 50, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born January 21, 1974, in Lebanon to the late James O. “Plug” Sanders and Wanda (Gray) Sanders.

KENNETH EUGENE SANDERS

He received his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Louisville and worked as an engineer at Heaven Hill Distilleries.

In addition to his poarents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Mamie Grey, and John and Stella Sanders.

Survivors include two brothers, James Sanders Jr. of Lebanon and Christopher Shawn Sanders (Tonya) of Indianapolis; five aunts, Dorothy (William) Grigsby, Sandra (Steve) Rawlings, Geraldine (Greg) Owens, Dorothy (Terry) Williams, and Geneva (Charles) Bell; four uncles, Terry (Maryann) Gray, Donnie Gray, James Gray, and William Sanders; two nieces, Contessa (Timmy) Douglas and Adia Sanders: and one nephew, Olufemi Sanders.

The Celebration of Life was Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon was in charge of arrangements.

-30-