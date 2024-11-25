Obituary: Owen Lanham, 90, Cox’s Creek

Owen Lanham, 90, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. He was born on Feb. 25, 1934 in Lebanon. He was the son of the late, L.D. and Nellie (Staton) Lanham.

He served proudly in the U.S. Army. He was a fork truck driver for Fisher Body of General Motors for more than 30 years. He enjoyed spending time catching the big fish, hunting, and being outdoors. He never knew a stranger, he was always making sure that everyone was taken care of and was ready to lend a hand. He was the perfect southern gentleman full of charm and class. He was a phenomenal granddad and great-granddad. He could give a bear hug like no other, his heart was so full of love.

OWEN LANHAM

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Mack Lanham, Paul Lanham and Everett Lanham; two sisters, Phoebe and Mary; and a daughter, Sharon Lanham.

He is survived by one loving daughter, Mary Petrowske; two granddaughters, Chandra (Rodney) Adams and Autumn (Jacob Schmidt) Petrowske; seven great-grandchildren, John Adams, Floyd Adams, Dalton Jensen-Adams, Isabella Schmidt, Raiden Schmidt, Dalton Schmidt, and Lilliana Schmidt; three nieces, Inge, Rita and Annette; four nephews, Johnny, Joey (Gay), Everett, and Jimmy (Kelly); and several great nieces and great nephews.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Burial is in the Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 27, ,2024, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in form of contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-