Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Nov. 25, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Nov. 25, 2024

Vincent Edward Gore, 24, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:23 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Marshawn Payne, 29, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:24 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Ballard Scott, 45, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:27 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Seth O’Neil Burns, 29, Greenville, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 1:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ahren Justin O’Bryan, 28, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). No bond. Booked at 1:56 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.

Jamin Clyde Holston, 45, Cincinnati, theft of mail matter. No bond. Booked at 2:28 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Joseph Deom, 53, Rineyville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; license to be in possession; no registration plates. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 5:04 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

William Travis Bryan, 48, New Haven, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 to less than $1 million value; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 6:44 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Darrell Dean Gaskins, 40, Boston, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; tampering with physical evidence; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana. No bond. Booked at 7:24 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Michael Payne Jr., 41, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 8:33 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-