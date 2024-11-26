Obituary: Barbara Parish Greer, 84, formerly of Boston

Barbara Parish Greer, 84, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Boston, died peacefully Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Helmwood Healthcare Center in Elizabethtown.

She was born June 23, 1940, in Boston. She was the firstborn of nine children to O. Ray and Dora Parish. She was a wonderful “big sister” to her siblings. She was a proud 1958 graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School, and also very loyal to Western Kentucky University. While she departed college early to work at BellSouth Telecommunications in Louisville and then Fort Knox, she later completed a Bachelor of General Studies degree from WKU in May 1992 while working full-time.

Upon retiring from Fort Knox, she continued to work full-time at numerous establishments to include her two favorites – the Bullitt County Welcome Center in Shepherdsville and Kentucky Utilities in Elizabethtown before finally slowing down.

Prior to relocating to Elizabethtown nine years ago, she lived in Boston which she loved dearly. She hosted many holiday family dinners at her house and shared the love of cooking with her mother.

She was a lifelong member and deaconess at the Boston Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and worked diligently as a board member. She served as Sunday school teacher, and in the church cemetery. She was also an industrious PTA worker at the community’s annual Oyster Suppers. And as a teenager of the 1950s, did we mention her devotion to Elvis?

She married Tommy Greer of Botland, and they had one son, Ray, who she lovingly named after her father.

She was proceeded in death by her husband; her parents; two sisters, Darlene Beam and an infant sister. and three brothers Darrell Parish, George Parish and Stanley W. Parish.

Survivors include one son, Ray Greer of Elizabethtown; three sisters, Jo Ann Love and Rebecca Parish-Glikin, both of Elizabethtown, and Linda Parish of Bardstown; six nephews and nieces, their children, and lifelong friends from the Boston community.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston, with a 2 p.m. prayer service. Burial is in the Boston Christian Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Boston Christian Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 13, Boston, KY 40107, or your favorite charity in her memory.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-