Obituary: Shirley Louise Waldridge, 78, Bardstown

Shirley Louise Waldridge, 78, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at her home. She was born Nov. 3, 1946, to the late William Howard and Elizabeth Weathers Barnes.

She was a retired teacher of 36 years. She worked at Nazareth’s SCN Center and retired there as well. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Waldridge Jr.

She is survived by one daughter, Susan Waldridge; one son, Tony (Nichole) Waldridge; one brother, David Barnes; five grandchildren, Kristen Ferrie, Hannah Waldridge, Harley Sweeney, Andy Waldridge, and Avery Sweeney; and four great-grandchildren, Carleigh Wolf, Landen Wolf, Eva Ferrie, and Hunter Joseph.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at the funeral home. Cremation was chosen.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

