Obituary: Thalia Sue Kelly Howard, 89, formerly of Bloomfield

Thalia Sue Kelly Howard, 89, of Lexington, formerly of Bloomfield, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Many, La.

She was a homemaker who loved her family and friends. She loved Bloomfield as her adopted home and served on the Bloomfield City Council and helped start the local library. She worked on the Bloomfield Tobacco Festival Parade for years. She had a large flower garden that she loved and spent many hours experimenting with new varieties to improve her garden. She was always willing to talk about flowers and nature and share her knowledge with others. She was an avid reader and was well read in many subjects, including the Bible. She was a member of Chaplin Christian Church, which she loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Pauline Kelly; and two brothers, Dallas Kelly and Rufus Kelly.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Marlin D. “Denny” Howard of Lexington, formerly of Bloomfield; three sons, Donald Thomas (Diane) Howard of Sarasota, Fla, Robert Dennis (Sharon) Howard of Lexington, and William Lee (Susan) Howard of New Bern, N.C.; six grandchildren, Michael Howard, Laura K. Howard of Scotland, Laurie Howard, Eric Howard all of Raleigh, N.C., Donald T. Howard of Atlanta, and Ross Howard of Lexington; four great-grandchildren, Donald T. Howard III and Conner Howard, both of Atlanta, George Howard and Nathan Howard, both of Lexington; and Angel Marks who lived with them while in school.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Chaplin Christian Church with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Cemetery Hill in Springfield.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Chaplin Christian Church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

