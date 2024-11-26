Obituary: Sylvia Gerda Coleman, 66, Bardstown

Sylvia Gerda Coleman, 66, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin hospital in Elizabethtown. She was born in Schweinfurt, Germany to Karl and Ingeborg Muller.

She was a homemaker and a retired accountant/banker. She lived her life in devotion to her God, Jehovah, and showed her dedication by being baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was a warm, funny, generous, and loving person that showed kindness to every person she met. She was an incredible wife, mother, Oma, sister-in law who was loved and adored by all that knew her. She touched the lives of so many and left behind a legacy of strength, dignity and compassion.

Her family and friends, especially her grandbabies were the light of her life. She was a rock for her family & loved them fiercely.

The family would like to personally thank the nurses and staff at Baptist Health Hardin for the love and care they showed to not only her but to our entire family. A big thank you to Diana Webb and Karissa Yates for going above and beyond for our beautiful mother and for holding her hand when we could not.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Simon Coleman.

She was survived by her husband, Jeffrey Coleman of Bardstown; two daughters, Michelle Coleman of Bardstown and Rebecca Coleman (RaShon) of Louisville; an adopted daughter, Melissa Harper of Vine Grove; two sons, Steve Coleman (Heidi) of Vacaville, Calif. and Brian (Savannah) Coleman of Shepherdsville; one sister, Marion Ennemoser; of Schweinfurt, Germany; one brother, Armin (Martina) Muller of Schweinfurt, Germany; two grandchildren, Preslee Ann Coleman and Paislee Lynn Coleman; a special childhood friend, Monika Leofsky of Radcliff; an “adopted” granddaughter Eloria Asher; an “adopted” daughter and close family friend, Olivia (David) Ridley; and a host of family and friends; two fur babies, Zoe and Ava; and seven grand fur babies, Mabel, Ruby, Shaq, Perry, Daisy, Ripley and Mateos.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, and the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please feel free to send donations to Hardin hospice or a cancer institute of your choice.

The Houghlin- Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

