Obituary: Shirley Ann Cox Marple, 77

Shirley Ann Cox Marple, 77, died at 3:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Baptist Health Louisville.

She was born Aug. 23, 1947, in St. David’s , Bermuda, to the late Edgar Lee and Lavinia Richardson Cox. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Mackville and a longtime former employee of Fruit of the Loom in Frankfort.

SHIRLEY ANN COX MARPLE

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Leslie Marple on (Sept. 24, 2003); one daughter, Lavinia A. Harmon; and two sisters, Mary Ann Coffman and Faye Parks.

Survivors include two sons, Robert E. Marple (Melissa) of Mackville and David D. Marple (Ann) of Bardstown; one sister, Cindy Burgess of Junction City; four grandchildren, Logan Marple (Madi Perez), Jennifer Marple (Zoe Kaufman), Jason Hamilton (Misti) and Mark Hamilton (Kaitlyn); and six great-grandchildren, Kaleigh Hamilton (Mitchell Downs), Spencer Hamilton, Kaden Hamilton, Carter Hamilton, Sawyer Hamilton and Layla Hamilton.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield with the Rev. Jordan Simpson officiating. Burial is on Cemetery Hill.

Visitation is 8-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at the funeral home.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Spencer Hamilton, Kaden Hamilton and Carter Hamilton.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Hamilton, Mark Hamilton, Logan Marple, Joey Clements, Kurt Chesser and Timothy Marple.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

