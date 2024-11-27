Obituary: Terrence Wayne ‘Terry’ Nalley, 52, Boston

Terrence Wayne “Terry” Nalley, 52, of Boston, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at his home. He was born July 2, 1972, in Louisville to his parents, Richard and Betty Baunach Nalley.

TERRENCE WAYNE “TERRY” NALLEY

He was an employee of McKessen, where his was a specialized medicine handler. He was a man who could do anything and loved growing his hot chili peppers.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Nalley.

Survivors include his wife, Colleen “Connie” Nalley; one daughter, Lillian Nalley (Freeman Hester); two stepsons, Jamie Claridy and Josh Claridy; his mother, Betty Nalley; three siblings, Connie McGhee, David Nalley (Lee) and Missie McDougle (Mark); and a host of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life is 7 p.m. Mondayt, Dec. 2, 2024, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston.

Visitation starts and 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

-30-