Obituary: Joan Marie Higdon Mattingly, 83, Saint Francis

Joan Marie Higdon Mattingly, 83, of Saint Francis, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

JOAN MARIE HIGDON MATTINGLY

She was born April 2, 1941, in New Haven. She founded the Community Farm Alliance and was awarded the Peace and Justice award for her work there. She also founded the Father’s Rights group. She was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Arvil and Mary Catherine Smith Higdon; her stepmother, Valeria Medley Higdon; three sisters, Maria Goretti Higdon, Mary Evelyn Grindle, and Patricia J. Barnes; five brothers, John Henry Higdon, James Marion “Jimmy” Higdon, the Rev. Francis B. Higdon, M.M., Joseph Donald Higdon, and Paul Vincent Higdon.

Survivors include her husband, Francis L. “Tootle” Mattingly; two daughters, Gina Garrett of Lebanon and Becca Hamilton (Curtis) of Fredricktown; five sons, Richie Mattingly (Tina) of Bradfordsville, Russell Mattingly (Becky) of Saint Joe, Kerry Mattingly (Gloria) of Springfield, Craig Mattingly (Jackie) of Loretto, and Dale Mattingly of Saint Francis; one sister, Norma Lindgren of Winter Haven, Fla; four brothers, Charles William Higdon (Norma) of Pickerington, Ohio, Francis Arvil Higdon Jr. (Barbara) of Euless, Texas, William Anthony Higdon (Sue) of Texas, and Thomas Wayne Higdon (Nancy) of Tacoma, Washington; three sisters-in-law, Joanne Higdon of Tucson, Ariz., Debbie Higdon of Winter Haven, Fla. and Janice Higdon of Louisville; one brother-in-law, Richard Grindle of South Carolina; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren..

The Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-