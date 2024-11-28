Obituary: David Wood Hahn, 55, Bloomfield

David Wood Hahn, 55, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at his home. He was born Nov. 21, 1969, to James Wood and Shirley Greer Hahn.

He lived in Bloomfield his entire life on the farm where he was raised. He was baptized at Bloomfield United Methodist Church where he was a member for many years. He was a lifelong farmer; a former EMT from 1993 to 2014 for Nelson County EMS; a volunteer firefighter for Northeast Nelson Fire Department from 1995 to 2015; and since 2015 he most recently worked as a security team member with Securitas for Dow Chemical Company in Louisville.

He loved John Deere, square body Chevy’s, and animals of all sorts, including his many beloved rescue dogs over the years. He was a big guy with an even bigger heart, to know him was to love him.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Wood Hahn.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Greer Hahn; one sister, Jennifer (Nathan) Coulter of Bloomfield; one brother, Rodney (Laurie) Hahn of Bloomfield; two nieces, Abbi Hahn and Emma (Ace) Hahn, both of Bloomfield.

Per his wishes, cremation was chosen.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with a service celebrating his life at 7 p.m. with Terry Harbison officiating.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

