Obituary: Vickie Lee Hall, 69, Louisville

Vickie Lee Hall, 69, of Louisville, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was born Nov. 2, 1955, to the late Robert and Fayette Falender Nichols.

She was a retired IT support person for Fishers packing company. She loved to sew and do embroidery. She loved thoroughbred horses and was a horse trainer for some time. She also had taught martial arts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Steven Hall.

She is survived by one stepdaughter, Cheryl Hall of Florida; and one son, Israel Sostre of Louisville; and two grandchildren.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Fairfield with the Rev. Kirby Rust officiating.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-