Obituary: Charles ‘Chuck’ David Fields, 65, formerly of Bardstown

Charles “Chuck” David Fields, 65, of Evansville, formerly of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, after suffering a heart attack while jogging.

He was a man who cherished family, friends, literature and music — and who never lost an argument or a game of Scrabble.

CHARLES DAVID “CHUCK” FIELDS

He was born March 2, 1959, in Paintsville and grew up in Bardstown. He was a member of the Class of 1977 of Bethlehem High School, and a 1981 (1977), and the University of Kentucky (1981).

An English Literature major, he combined his love for the written word and sports into a nearly 20-year career as a sportswriter. He worked for newspapers in Florida and Kentucky before landing at the Evansville Press where he became an associate sports editor and columnist.

He was a man of many hats, including chef (his omelets were legendary!), and chief navigator on family vacations (he never got lost even before GPS!). He was a dog lover and a cat tolerator, but only if the cat in question was connected to UK basketball. He was a huge fan of Mark Twain and the San Francisco Giants, which explains why two of his dogs were named Pudd’nhead and Willie (Mays).

He felt lucky to have covered UK’s 1996 NCAA basketball championship in East Rutherford, N.J. And he reveled in the Giants’ World Series championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

(Not that he needed an excuse to party. Just ask those who ever accompanied him on a houseboat.)

His musical tastes gravitated toward lyrical-minded storytellers, including Bruce Springsteen, John Prine and Mary Chapin Carpenter. He made his own memorable mark as a singer, offering up an epic Elmer Fudd-channeled rendition of “American Pie” at a family wedding.

He was a devoted husband, father and friend. Empathy was his hallmark. He was especially attuned to helping others through grief. He always said just the right thing, thoughtfully and elegantly, with a deft touch of sardonic humor. He positively affected countless lives, whether through his work with Big Brothers Big Sisters, or his family’s Lynn’s Heart charity. His impact was most profound in his day-to-day interactions with friends and loved ones.

In a world that needs kindness more than ever, Chuck Fields will be terribly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Katie Fields; and one sister Mary Lynn.

He is survived by his wife Jayne; two sons Chaz and Joseph; six sisters, Patti Wente, Paula Cesler, Karen Johnson, Jane Fields (Graham Pohl), Pam Johnson (Barth) and Tina Beavin (Gary); and two brothers, Mike Fields (Denise) and Joe Fields (Jana).

There will be a celebration of Chuck’s life from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Alexander Funeral Home East Chapel, 2115 Lincoln Ave in Evansville.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you instead consider donating to the American Heart Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana, It Takes a Village or donating blood to the American Red Cross.

The Alexander Funeral Home in Evansville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-