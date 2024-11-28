Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 26-27, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024

Elizabeth Ann Busch, 54, Lebanon Junction, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Vincent Gaskill, 42, Bardstown, one headlight; operating a vehicle with an expired operators license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024

Tiffany Lynn Ray, 44, Lexington, failure to appear. Bond is $335 cash. Booked at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Mack Thomas St. Clair III, 42, Cox’s Creek, false reporting an incident to law enforcement; harassing communications. No bond. Booked at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Edwin Darland, 48, Harrodsburg, criminal mischief, first-degree; burglary, second-degree (2 counts); fleeing or evading police, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto; disorderly conduct, second-degree; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.

Hannah Kaitlynn Maggard, 27, Boston, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

John Joseph Murray, 55, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Fess Lee Matthews, 36, Lexington, assault, fourth-degree (dating violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-