Obituary: Rita Elizabeth Thompson Clayton, 84, Holy Cross

Rita Elizabeth Thompson Clayton, 84, of Holy Cross, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at her home with her family by her side. She was born May 14, 1940, in Holy Cross. She was a former head teller at US Bank in Loretto with more than 30 years of employment. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. She loved watching hummingbirds and UK basketball.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Roy and Mary Elizabeth Blanford Thompson; one sister, Rose Mary Fogle; and two brothers, Buster Thompson and Edwin Thompson.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, William K. “Kenny” Clayton; one daughter, Cheryl Clayton of Bardstown; one son, Bill Clayton (Jackie) of New Haven; one sister-in-law, Betty Lou Thompson of Loretto; three grandchildren, Billy Joe Clayton, Jessica Clayton Blaine (Trey), and Katelyn Clayton; and five great-grandchildren, Logan Clayton, Mallory Thomas, Will Clayton, Brayden Clayton, and Aria Clayton.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Loretto with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating with burial in the church cemetery.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of the the arrangements.

