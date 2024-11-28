Sisters of Charity of Nazareth donate over $10,000 to school resource centers

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 — The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth presented donations totaling more than $10,800 on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, to the Family Resource Centers serving students in the Bardstown and Nelson County School Districts. The funds, a little more than $5,400 each, will help provide winter clothing to children who might otherwise go without.

The donations were raised during the 2024 Give for Good Louisville campaign, a one-day online fundraising initiative supporting nonprofit organizations in the greater Louisville area. This year, the Sisters participated in the campaign as part of their ongoing commitment to support underserved communities. In addition to the one-day campaign, Fifth Third Bank contributed $2,500, helping the Sisters meet their overall fundraising goal.

“We are grateful to all of our generous donors whose contributions have been instrumental in making this outreach possible,” said Stephaine Lamar, director of development for the SCN Office of Mission Advancement. “This donation is not just about providing winter clothing — it’s about ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive and succeed, regardless of their circumstances.”

SCNs Rita Davis and Linda Soltis, joined by Lamar and other members of the Office of Mission Advancement, presented the checks to Family Resource Center coordinators at Cox’s Creek Elementary and Bardstown Elementary schools.

While presenting the checks, the Sisters were pleased to meet with students who attended as representatives of their districts. The students’ enthusiasm and cheerfulness stood out, especially during interactions with the adults.

Catherine Jean-Baptiste, coordinator for the Family Resource Center at Bardstown Elementary School, emphasized the importance of the center’s role in helping students succeed.

Jean-Baptiste described her role as being “like an extra guidance counselor” at the school that serves more than 850 students, due to the range of support she provides.

Helping meet basic needs, of course, remains one of the most well-known objectives of these resource centers. In both districts, the centers work to make clothing, shoes, toiletries, and other items available to students. They also work to connect families with community resources when they need further assistance.

With approximately 21% of children in Kentucky living in poverty, many lack the necessary clothing to protect them from the harsh winter weather. Without access to proper winter clothing, students are at risk of missing school, falling ill, and facing social stigma.

-30-