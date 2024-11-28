Flaget Memorial Hospital receives $600,000 grant for advanced orthopedic robot

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 — Flaget Memorial Hospital, part of CHI Saint Joseph Health, has been awarded a $600,000 grant from the Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana to acquire the Zimmer Biomet ROSA Knee System, a state-of-the-art orthopedic robot designed to enhance knee replacement surgeries.

This new robot will bring cutting-edge technology to Bardstown and surrounding communities, ensuring that patients have access to the latest advancements in orthopedic care.

A $600,000 grant from the Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana helped Flaget Memorial Hospital purchase this Zimmer Biomet ROSA Knee system. a robot designed to enhance knew replacement surgery.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Legacy Foundation of Kentuckiana for this transformational grant,” said Jennifer Nolan, president, Flaget Memorial Hospital. “With this new technology, our surgeons will have advanced tools that provide real-time feedback and precision, helping them achieve the best possible outcomes for our patients. This technology will not only enhance the care we provide but also support our efforts to attract and retain top orthopedic talent in our region.”

The new system offers a revolutionary approach to knee replacement surgery, providing surgeons with objective soft tissue feedback and precise bone resections that support optimal knee function. Real-time data aids in informed decision-making during surgery, leading to better alignment and positioning, which is critical to the success and longevity of knee replacements.

Flaget Memorial Hospital will use this advanced technology to address the growing need for knee replacements, which has been increasing at an annual rate of 4.2% in the hospital’s service area.

The acquisition of the ROSA Knee System also plays an important role in Flaget Memorial Hospital’s ability to recruit and retain top-tier orthopedic surgeons. The hospital recently welcomed two experienced orthopedic surgeons to its team. By offering advanced technology like the ROSA Knee System, Flaget Memorial Hospital reinforces its commitment to being a leader in orthopedic care and meeting the community’s evolving health care needs.

