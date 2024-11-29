Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024

Eric Bryan Sheridan, 36, San Antonio, Texas, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 12:20 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kalin Markess Williams, 35, Bardstown, failure to appear; contempt of court. Bond is $50,000 cash, $1,000 surety. Booked at 3:59 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Hope Garbrielle Johnson, 27, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 4:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Nathaniel Thomas Nelson, 29, New Hope, reckless driving; no seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 5:10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-