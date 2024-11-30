Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Nov. 29, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Nov. 29, 2024

James Michael Sims, 50, Loretto, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury). Bond is $500 unsecured and $5,000 surety. Booked at 2:34 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitch Braden Kanatzer Jr., 46, Bardstown, operating on a suspended operators license; violation of conditions of release. Bond total is $9,600 cash. Booked at 2:42 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amy Louise Isaacs, 34, Somerset, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); no registration receipt; no registration plates; no insurance card; no insurance; wanton endangerment, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 5:13 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Christopher Schroll, 32, Taylorsville, strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related.). No bond. Booked at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

