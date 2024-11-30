Obituary: Wade Lee Hibbs, 85, Boston

Wade Lee Hibbs, 85, of Boston, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at Norton Audubon Hospital.

He was born July 11, 1939, in Nelson County to the late Franklin A. Hibbs Sr. and Beatrice Coomes Hibbs.

He was a member of Boston Christian Church for more than 56 years, where he served as elder for more than 44 years. He served as board chairman, Sunday School secretary and numerous other positions within the church.

WADE LEE HIBBS

He retired from Jim Beam Brands in 1999 after 39-1/2 years. He graduated from Old Kentucky Home High School in 1959. He played several sports but his favorite was football. He was chosen and played in the state East/ West All-Star Football Game his senior year.

He was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in 1986, was a member of Boston Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department for more than 25 years, where he served as chief and captain. At age 45 he was one of the first eight people to become a firefighter when Boston first established the town’s fire department. He worked many years with the Crusade for Children. He worked with both the Boy Scouts and the Cub Scouts and received numerous awards. He served as president of Nelson County Band Boosters for several years and drove the band equipment bus for more than 14 years. He was known as “Papa Smurf” by the band members.

He was considered a great fundraiser for many organizations. He was very active for many years in the Boston Oyster Supper. He served on the Nelson County Endowment Fund Committee for several years. He was inducted into the Bardstown-Nelson County Hall of Fame in 1996. He was presented the T. Gerald Florence Outstanding Alumni Award in 2006. He was inducted into the Dixie Firefighters Hall of Fame in 2006.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Eleanor Hibbs Cecil; and one brother, Franklin A. Hibbs Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Donna Kinser Hibbs; two sons, Jeffrey Lee Hibbs and Justus Edward Hibbs, both of Boston; four sisters, Rodman Dickerson, Jane Crume and Bernadette Hibbs all of Bardstown, and Susan Hibbs of Pawley’s Island, S.C.; one brother, Johnny Hibbs of Cox’s Creek; several nieces and nephews; a special family he considered an important part of his family, Terry and Lysa Drake and family; and his special little buddy, Kobe, the family cocker spaniel.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at Boston Christian Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the church.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

-30-