Obituary: Linda Seaver Nally, 72, Bardstown

Linda Seaver Nally, 72, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. She was born Jan. 31, 1952, in San Leandro, Calif. She retired from Inoac in Springfield. She loved her dogs, work family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Seaver, and Jean Paydon; her stepfather, Donald Paydon; one son, Kevin S. Nally; one brother, Robert Seaver Jr.; one niece, Rochelle Seaver; and one nephew, Marcos Silva.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ronald W. Nally; one daughter, Erin Fauss (Thomas Goodman) of Bardstown; one son, Alex Nally, of Owensboro; her stepmother, Ilse Seaver of Arizona; one sister, Nancy Silva of Roseville, Calif.; two granddaughters, Jennifer Fauss of Dallas and Rachel Rosario of Bardstown; three grandsons, Jacob Cougot of Bowdoinham, Maine, Trey Nally and Ty Nally, both of Owensboro; and one niece, Haley Silva of Roseville, Calif.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery with Chaplain Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-