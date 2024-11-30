Obituary: Ray Antoine Calbert, 47, Bardstown

Ray Antoine Calbert, 47, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at his home. He was born Jan. 5, 1977, in Bardstown to Ray Calbert and the late Linda Bernice Young Calbert.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Courtney Calbert.

He was a member at St. John AME Zion Church, an employee at S & S Packaging, and was proud to have played basketball and football for Bardstown High School.

In addition to his father Ray, he was survived by one daughter, Shatonda Calbert of Bardstown; one son, Donshais Calbert of Bardstown; one sister, Cassandra Calbert of Bardstown; two nephews, Ja’ Markiss Elijah Calbert and Kyson Downs; four grandchildren; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, From the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating. Burial is in the Bloomfield Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

