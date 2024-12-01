Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024

Jeffery Alan Webb, 54, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 1:58 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Dakota Lee Bowen, 22, Sonora, careless driving; failure to signal; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license. No bond. Booked at 1:03 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Windy Lee Hester, 51, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 3:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Allen Yourg, 45, Bardstown, false report which generates an emergency response; violation of conditions of release. No bond. Booked at 8:33 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-