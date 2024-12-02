Nelson County Jail Logs — Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024

James Scott Jewell, 58, Bardstown, no insurance; leaving the scene of an accident; driving on a DUI suspended license. Released on recognizance-

Booked at 11:16 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024

Lisa Mechelle Willen, 42, Hardinsburg, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 2:09 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Farbicio Ricardo Rangel, 25, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 4:19 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Samuel Alexander Bachelor, 41, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition. No bond. Booked at 9:48 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-