Obituary: Carolyn Hayden Ritchie, 60, Bardstown

Carolyn Hayden Ritchie, 60, of Bardstown, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was born Nov. 18, 1964, in Louisville to the late Alfred “Manuel” and Mary Julia McConnell Hayden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Joey Hayden.

She loved her family. She enjoyed playing cards, live music, reading, crime shows, and flamingos. She was a retired assistant director of child support for Fayette County, and was presently a case worker for child support in Jefferson County. She was of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by two daughters, Julia Ritchie of Lexington and Jamie Ritchie of Louisville; five sisters, Liz (Dave) Rosser of Florida, Pat (Mike) Fogle of Louisville, Margie Hayden of Bardstown, Ann Odle of Leitchfield, and Kathy (Gerald) Jackson of Cox’s Creek; two brothers, Mac (Nancy) Hayden and Kevin (Crystal) Hayden, both of Bardstown; and one sister-in-law, Donna Hayden of Louisville.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, with Deacon Steve Heil officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. and 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

