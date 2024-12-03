Obituary: Mary Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Hutchins, 84, Bardstown

Mary Jacqueline “Jackie” Hutchins, 84, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at U of L Health – Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Oct. 30, 1940m in Louisville to the late Herbert “Dick” and Eugenia “Ruth” Carney Cheatham.

She lived a life full of laughter and was quite the storyteller. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also loved rollercoasters and watching sports, especially the Kentucky Wildcats and New York Yankees. She was a retired employee of Butte Knit Sewing and most recently had worked at Ft. Knox as a dining room attendant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Spalding of Louisville; and two brothers, Richard Dickie Cheatham of Mount Washington and Mickey Cheatham of Louisville.

She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Bird and Georgann Davidson; three sons, Jerry Lee (Tina) Hutchins, Brad Hutchins and Jody Newman; 10 grandchildren, Beth Nichole, Shaw, Katie Jo, Holly, Michael, Mitchell, Robert, Kira, Becca and Jake; and nine great-grandchildren, Devin, James, Skyler, Solomon, Azriel, Rowan, Jaden, Kaylani, and Trenton.

The funeral is noon Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at New Hope Baptist Church in Springfield with Bro. Tobe Yanke officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, and 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the church. Burial is in the church cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

