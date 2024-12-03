Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Dec. 2, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Dec.2, 2024

Nathan Ancel Shaw, 32, Bardstown, speeding, 24 mph over speed limit; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degre police officer; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; no insurance. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:44 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Richard Eldersma, 25, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoho/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 9:17 a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, by Nelson District Court.

Dewey Wayne Wagers, 45, Hodgenville, failure to appear. Bond is $184 cash. Booked at 10:51 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-