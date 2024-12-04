Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 2-3, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Dec. 2, 2024

Michael Brian Blanford, 48, Raywick, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 11:31 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Dec.3, 2024

Adrian Love Banks, 44, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); promoting contraband, second-degree; license to be in possession; one headlight. Bond total is $5,900 cash. Booked at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jason Dean Nation, 23, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Vernon Masters, 59, Nicholasville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Jo Biven, 42, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Allen Nally, 47, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bleick Stephen Vonblicken, 53, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $290 cash. Booked at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-