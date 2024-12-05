Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024

Kimberly Denise Alred, 33, London, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Simon Patrick Willett, 31, Bardstown, disregarding stop sign; failure to signal; disorderly conduct, second-degree; possession of marijuana; terroristic threatening, third-degree; criminal littering. No bond. Booked at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Wayne Heckman, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Eugene Skaggs, 51, New Haven, failure to signal; no seat belts; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; improper or no windshield; operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device; driving on a DUI-suspended license. No bond. Booked at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Michael Potter, 26, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $1,228 cash. Booked at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cesar Cruz Flores, 48, Willisburg, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no operators license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

