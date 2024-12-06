Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 4-5, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024

Michael Dakotah Hall, 28, Bloomfield, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court. Released on recognizance. Booked at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mack St.Clair, 42, Cox’s Creek, false reporting an incident to law enforcement; violations of conditions of release; harassing communications. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024

Stephen Elliott Jewell, 45, Willisburg, trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft of identity of another without consent; persistent felony offender, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah Carolyn Woford, 31, Bloomfield, criminal abuse, first-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hallie Michelle Halgash, 24, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-