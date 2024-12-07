Obituary: Gary Wayne Marksbury, 75, Bloomfield

Gary Wayne Marksbury, 75, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at his home. He was born Dec. 6, 1948, in Nelson County to the late Eddie Jr and Alma Rose (Hahn) Marksbury.

GARY WAYNE MARKSBURY

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Marksbury, and one sister, Wanda Runner.

He was a member of Little Union Baptist Church. He was a long-time farmer and a former employee of International Harvester. He had a heart of gold and adored his family. He loved the UK Wildcats and enjoyed bowling over the years.

He is survived by one daughter, Dana (Kevin) Spalding of Bloomfield; two sons, Scott (Tammy) Marksbury of Springfield, and Danny (Amanda) Marksbury of Bloomfield; a special nephew, Steven Runner of Bloomfield; and five grandchildren, Lindsay Spalding, Chase Marksbury, Kaitlyn Marksbury, Landon Spalding, and Cassidy Marksbury.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Will Sipes officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-