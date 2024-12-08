Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 6-7, 2024

Editors’ Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Dec. 6, 2024

Fabricio Ricardo Rangel, 31, unknown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 12:25 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Christopher Lindsey, 47, Brooks, careless driving; no registration plates; no insuerance; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; no seat belts; violation of conditions of release. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 12:25 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timmy Lee Griffey Jr., 30, Olive Hill, theft by deception, all others, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. Bond is $5,000. Booked at 12:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Paul Linton Jr., 49, Bardstown, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 5:04 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ronnie Lee Robinson, 49, Louisville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; no registration plates; no insurance; improper display of registratiomn plates. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 9:48 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Rajaun Wilson, 42, Louisville, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container. Bondi is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:09 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis Jermaine Stone, 51, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Circuit Court.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024

Timothy Jagger Kenny, 21, Bardstown, tampering with physical evidence (2 counts). Bond is $5,000 cash or property. Booked at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kathleen Anne Flener, 26, Boston, distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor under 12 years of age; promoting a minor under 16 for a sexual performance. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:39 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Chelsie Marie Dalton, 26, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest. No bond. Booked at 8:54 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-